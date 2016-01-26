 

Roger Federer aiming for 97th career title after dispatching Andreas Seppi in straight sets

Roger Federer scored his 14th win over Italy's Andreas Seppi with a routine straight-sets performance to put the world No.1 into the final of the ATP World Tour event in Rotterdam.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 26: Roger Federer of Switzerland plays a backhand in his quarter final match against Tomas Berdych of the Czech Republic during day nine of the 2016 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 26, 2016 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Roger Federer

Source: Getty

The Swiss will face Grigor Dimitrov in the final, with Federer aiming to lift the 97th trophy of his storied career.

Federer did not waver in his 6-3 7-6 (7-3) victory, a day after he guaranteed his return to the top of the world rankings after more than five years, becoming the oldest man, at 36, to reach the summit.

"I felt OK today, maybe a bit heavy on court but I was aggressive," Federer, who admitted to a late night on Friday said.

"I started finding energy midway through the first set, but the start was tough."

World No.5 Dimitrov advanced in unfortunate circumstances when David Goffin was forced to retire after being struck in the eye by a ball off his own racquet.

Federer, a two-time winner at Rotterdam, is keen to face the Bulgarian second seed, whom he has beaten in all six of their matches.

"I'm good, it's not been a tough week physically, maybe a bit harder emotionally," Federer said..

"I hope to play one more good match and that's it for the week.

"I know Grigor well, he had an incredible year last season; winning London and Cincinnati is next-level.

"This has to be a week where he wants to win this tournament. I'll try my best and hope it's enough."

Belgian fourth seed Goffin was forced to leave the court for treatment on his eye after the first game of the second set and five minutes later the umpire informed Dimitrov that he had won through retirement.

"There are no guarantees on court, anything can happen," Dimitrov said.

"It was a shock to us.

"There is no insurance out there, but we are professionals and we know the risks."

Belgian media said Goffin will need a week of rest - no structural eye damage - and that he will miss next week's event in Marseille.

"I saw him right after, it was a little bit of a shock how he felt," Dimitrov said.

"It was not pretty, what I saw."

Dimitrov was playing his second Rotterdam semi-final and is into his first final at the tournament.

