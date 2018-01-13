Roberto Bautista Agut outclasses Juan Martin del Potro to win ASB Classic

Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut has won his second ASB Classic men's singles title in three years, holding off the most valiant of Juan Martin del Potro fightbacks to take out today's final 6-1 4-6 7-5.

The fifth-seeded Bautista Agut dominated the first set in every aspect, trumping del Potro with an unerringly accurate ground-stroke game he couldn't repel.

Yet at 4-4 in the second set, something clicked for del Potro.

Where he had previously struggled to handle Bautista Agut's swiftness, he began to take the ascendancy with big serves and even bigger forehands.

He soon after secured the second set 6-4, breaking Bautista Agut at the death, before the two players went blow-for-blow in the deciding set.

And in the end, it was del Potro who blinked first.

Bautista Agut earned the championship-deciding break at 5-5 before overcoming del Potro's best efforts to serve out the match and lift the trophy.