Rising star Konjuh slams her way into ASB Classic final

A new champion will be crowned at Auckland’s ASB Classic, as exciting teenager Ana Konjuh earned her place in the title match with a battling three-set win over Julia Goerges in the semifinals.

The No. 8 seed will join unseeded American Lauren Davis in Saturday’s showdown, after outgunning last year’s finalist Goerges 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 in just over two hours.

The 19-year-old said it felt “unreal” to make it through the decider, which will be just the second WTA final of her burgeoning career.

“I wasn’t playing that well, but I managed to win. It was a great match… I’m really happy,” she said courtside.

There was little to separate the big hitters in the opening stages of the match, with both players ripping several scorching winners, but it was Goerges who blinked first, double-faulting to hand Konjuh the first break and trail 2-4.

The unseeded German tried in vain to break back, putting pressure on the Croatian’s serve, but Konjuh hung tough – fending off multiple break points with her impressive forehand to claim the first set 6-3.

Goerges, who showed her fighting spirit with her comeback win in the previous round against Caroline Wozniacki, refused to surrender and came back in the second set.

As the World No. 53 lifted her game, Konjuh started to play increasingly erratic, growing more frustrated with each error as she fell behind 1-4.

The Croatian World No. 47 tried doggedly to wrestle back control of the set, gaining a break back to move to 4-5, but an untimely double fault down set point proved costly as she gifted Goerges the second set 6-4.

Croatia's Ana Konjuh hits a forehand during her ASB Classic semifinal Source: Photosport

The teenager shrugged off the disappointment of the second set by scoring an immediate break in the decider. Goerges tried desperately to draw level, but the youngster fended off a slew of breakpoints as she moved out to a 3-1 lead.

That proved to be the crucial moment of the match, as Konjuh clung to her lead for the remainder of the set. With Goerges serving to stay in it down 3-5, Konjuh pounced – taking the match with a clevel lob shot that Goerges couldn't return.

Julia Goerges in action on Day Five at the ASB Classic Source: Photosport

Konjuh, who reached the quarterfinals at the US Open last year, will be aiming to win her second WTA title, following her maiden trophy in Nottingham in 2015.

It'll be the first time either Konjuh or Davis will be appearing in the final in Auckland.