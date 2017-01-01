 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Tennis


Raw: Serena Williams trains ahead of ASB Classic debut

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The 22-time Grand Slam winner took to the court as she prepares for the Auckland tournament.
Source: 1 NEWS

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

01:07
1
The foursome took part in a charity event for the people of Kaikoura – with hilarious results.

Watch: Saveas v Williams sisters – The hilarious meeting between superstar siblings

00:28
2
The reds kept pressure on leaders Chelsea, with Georginio Wijnaldum's goal giving them a 1-0 win at Anfield.

Liverpool beat Manchester City to go second in EPL

02:10
3
The ASB Tennis Arena was sold out, and the proceeds from the tickets will go to the Kaikoura District Council.

Charity tennis match between the Williams and Savea siblings raises $65,000 for Kaikoura


00:35
4
Ardie and Julian joked about their tennis abilities saying coming up against the Williams sisters was even more nerve-racking than a test match.

Watch: 'He thinks he's a tennis player' – The giggling Savea brothers trade banter after facing Williams sisters

00:28
5
Venus Williams said it was a winning start for her here in New Zealand and noted the brothers' athleticism.

'It was the most enjoyable point of 2017!' - Venus elated to match up against the Savea brothers


00:53
New Zealand heavyweight boxer Joseph Parker v Andy Ruiz Jr. WBO World Heavyweight Title. Burger King Road to the title by Duco Boxing. Vector Arena, Auckland, New Zealand. Saturday 10 December 2016. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

Duco Events seeking public funding for Joseph Parker's WBO title defence

Co-owner David Higgins has spoken of how Duco intend to stage Parker's first bout as the WBO champion.

00:56
The New Year was celebrated with a quite swim in the Wellington lagoon for a few last night.

Brave souls welcome 2017 with midnight dip

The New Year was celebrated with a quick swim in the Wellington lagoon for a few last night.

00:41
Bolt called in after his team secured a 2-1 win over Middlesbrough at Old Trafford.

Watch: 'It's not Usain Bolt is it?!' – Olympic champion hilariously phones up Manchester United TV

Bolt called in after his team secured a 2-1 win over Middlesbrough at Old Trafford.

02:49
The 60-year-old died today after being in hospital since suffering a heart attack on Saturday.

Disney to receive multi-million dollar insurance payout following Carrie Fisher's death

Carrie Fisher's death has reportedly prompted the biggest personal accident insurance claim.

00:26
More fireworks have been let off across the world as Hong Kong, Vietnam, Malaysia, China, Japan and Korea celebrate the New Year.

How the rest of the world is celebrating the New Year

As 2016 draws to a close countries around the world are celebrating in their own unique way.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ