Raw: Serena Williams brushes off jet lag with light training session at ASB Classic venue

The tennis superstar is already showcasing her professionalism after heading to the courts just hours after a long flight.
Source: 1 NEWS
Patrick Mouratoglou spoke to 1 NEWS after the 22-time Grand Slam champion arrived in New Zealand.
Source: 1 NEWS
The superstar arrived this morning to compete in next week’s ASB Classic in Auckland.
Source: Facebook/Serena Williams
1NEWS's Andrew Saville was at Auckland International Airport to welcome one of the game's greats.
Source: 1 NEWS

