Rain wipes out second straight day of ASB Classic

Rain has killed off a second consecutive day of ASB Classic women's singles tennis, forcing the event into an additional day.

A frustrated Karl Budge addressed media as day three was hampered by rain.
The Auckland tournament was projected to finish tomorrow until the current "weatherbomb" striking the City of Sails intervened.

Heavy rainfall and strong winds yesterday forced Classic organisers to cancel all play, with similar conditions present today.

After several postponements, the plug on the action was pulled at 6:00pm.

Organisers will now hold the Classic quarter-finals and semi-finals tomorrow - pushing the women's singles final into Sunday.

The women's doubles semi-finals were played indoors on Friday to help with the backlog, with tournament favourites Sara Errani and Bibiane Schoofs outclassing Darija Jurak and Nao Hibino 6-4, 6-3 in 70 minutes.

The Italian Errani has completed a Career Grand Slam in doubles.

Day three was bought to a standstill by the weather this afternoon.
In the other semi-final, Japanese duo Eri Hozumi and Miyu Kato downed American pairing Madison Brengle and Nicole Melichar 6-3, 6-3.

The two pairings will also play their final on Sunday.

Classic director Karl Budge said he wouldn't move the singles competition indoors - once again raising the spectre of a long-promised ASB Arena roof.

The weather has wreaked havoc with the Classic's schedule this week, with Monday afternoon a near washout and play going past 1:00am.

Patches of rain also hit Auckland on Wednesday.

"You've always got options - at the end of the day, we have a tennis tournament to complete," Budge said on Friday.

"Mother nature is certainly not making it as straightforward as we'd like."

