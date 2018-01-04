Rain wipes out entire day at ASB Classic

There was plenty of rain but not a drop of tennis at Auckland's ASB Classic with all matches for the day cancelled without a ball being struck.

The tournament's singles quarterfinals and two doubles matches were due to be played on Thursday, but there was never a glimmer of hope for any action with a low pressure weather system sweeping across the region.

The morning's drizzle turned to a deluge in the afternoon and despite optimism from organisers until the last minute, the day's matches were called off at 7.30pm.

All four quarterfinals, the semifinals and four doubles matches will now be played tomorrow, with play scheduled to start at 10am.

While the rain forecast for tomorrow is only marginally better, tournament director Karl Budge remains hopeful.

"I've long learned to read not too much into forecasts ... I'll look up and if my eyes don't get wet, well try to play some tennis," he said.

He told reporters he felt for the fans left waiting in the cold and rain throughout Thursday. By the afternoon not a soul remained in the stands.

Earlier despite a dire weather forecaster, a small band of hardy onlookers optimistically showed up at noon.

Two of them, Tracy and Elaine, said they had driven up from Hamilton for the tournament nine years in a row and had never before seen a day completely washed out.

"We were just irrationally hopeful," Tracy said.