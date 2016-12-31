Rain washes away teenage Kiwi wildcard's debut against Venus Williams

Source:
Rain looks to have dampened the eagerly anticipated debut for New Zealand's teenage Wildcard, Jade Lewis in her match against the other Williams sister, Venus.
The match was evenly poised at 2-2 in the first set, with Lewis holding her own against the vastly more experienced ASB Classic fan favourite.
The rain disrupted play just before 7pm has continued forcing organisers to postpone the match until tomorrow.
Rain also disrupted the other Williams sister's debut in Auckland yesterday with Serena Williams having to wait until today to play, beating French world no.69 Pauline Parmentier 6-3, 6-4.
