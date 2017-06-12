 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Tennis


Rain saves 10-times French Open winner Rafa Nadal from shock defeat

share

Source:

AAP

Rafael Nadal's grip on the French Open title was in danger of being loosened by the unlikely figure of Diego Schwartzman.

Spain's Rafael Nadal stretches to return the ball to Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka during their final match of the French Open tennis tournament.

Spain's Rafael Nadal stretches to return the ball to Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka during their final match of the French Open tennis tournament.

Source: Associated Press

The man who has lost just twice in 85 matches at Roland Garros was staring down the barrel of a shock defeat when the rain saved him.

At one point Nadal, the reigning champion and 10 times winner, found himself a set and a break down to the diminutive Argentinian Schwartzman.

It was the first set Nadal had lost in his last 38, stretching over three French Open campaigns - meaning Bjorn Borg's record of 41 straight sets won remained intact.

However, when the players came back on after a delay of almost an hour Nadal immediately broke back to level the second set.

A hold and a break later he was serving to level the match, but at 5-3 and 30-15 the heavens opened again and they were forced off once more, this time for good.

He may have halted the mutiny for now but Nadal was strangely off-colour, unable to dictate the rallies as he usually does on clay.

Schwartzman, the 11th seed, was certainly playing out of his skin, but even that should have not been enough to trouble a Nadal playing anywhere near his peak.

Nadal's serve, and forehand, had seemingly deserted him as he was broken three times in the first set. He hit straight back on two occasions but Schwartzman held to take it 6-3.

Three consecutive breaks - two for Schwartzman - gave the 25-year-old underdog the advantage in the second set before the first rain break. Nadal had faced 12 break points, losing five of them.

The enforced interlude had clearly benefited Nadal, and assuming he gets the two points he needs to level the match he will start a strong favourite on Thursday.

In the second quarter-final Marin Cilic and Juan Martin Del Potro were locked together at 5-5 in a first-set tiebreak.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
The All Blacks coach isn't taking anything for granted against an inexperienced France.

All Blacks name side to face France: Jordie Barrett selected at fullback, Karl Tu'inukuafe debuts


00:37
2
Beauden, Scott and Jordie Barrett become the first trio of siblings to start a Test together against France this weekend.

Watch: Steve Hansen raves over history-making Barrett brothers as he names first All Blacks team of 2018

00:26
3
The pair go over tackling, side-steps and other skills.

Watch: How to DAD teams up with All Blacks captain Kieran Read for hilarious rugby guide

00:21
4
Tedesco capped off a sensational Origin performance with a run for the ages.

Watch: James Tedesco carves Maroons defence to pieces with insane solo run, sets up New South Wales' game-clinching try

00:09
5
James Tedesco got the credit, but his teammates set him up with a stunner.

As it happened: New faces, new era? New South Wales outlast Maroons in physical Origin clash

00:22
The transport agency says there is high chance of black ice around Southland and Otago.

Desert Road and Lewis Pass shut, as motorists in deep south warned to watch for black ice

Conditions nationwide are predicted to settle somewhat this weekend after this week brought flooding and heavy snow to some areas.

The All Blacks coach isn't taking anything for granted against an inexperienced France.

All Blacks name side to face France: Jordie Barrett selected at fullback, Karl Tu'inukuafe debuts

Coach Steve Hansen has sprung some intriguing selections for his side's opening Test of 2018 this Saturday at Eden Park.


04:28

Watch: Anika Moa has a date with Heartbreak Island presenter Matilda Rice to get juicy details of the new TVNZ2 show

The series premieres on Monday June, 11.

00:40
Tua got the rescue he deserved, having spent a couple of lonely nights at the family home.

Watch: Touching moment ecstatic dog is reunited with owner after being left behind in helicopter rescue from Tolaga Bay floods

Toa got the rescue he deserved, having spent a couple of lonely nights at the family home.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 