Rain interrupts ASB Classic once again, but forecast much better for jam-packed day of competition

Hopes of an uninterrupted day of tennis at Auckland's ASB Classic have been dashed by rain in this morning's session.

Play was cancelled by Classic organisers for all of Thursday and Friday due to the "weather bomb" striking the City of Sails, with Saturday following suit.

German second seed Julia Goerges and opponent Polona Hercog failed to play out a single game before the heavens opened, and returned to the sheds.

However forecasts are more promising for later in the day.

The women's singles schedule is already heavily backlogged due to the recent downpour, with the quarter-finals and semi-finals both to be played on Saturday.

The final will be held on Sunday.

Weather also forced Classic organisers to push the women's doubles competition indoors on Friday, with both semi-finals taking place inside.