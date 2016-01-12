 

Rain halts opening day of ASB Classic

Rain has interrupted the first day of the ASB Classic, with Croatian Petra Martic just two points from a first-round women's singles victory.

Day 2 of the 2016 ASB Classic Mens. ASB Tennis Centre, Auckland, New Zealand. Tuesday 12 January 2016. Copyright Photo: Chris Symes / www.photosport.nz

Volunteers dry the rain-soaked Centre court at the ASB Tennis Centre in Parnell.

Source: Photosport

Martic was leading 7-6 (7-2), 5-3 over Czech young gun Marketa Vondrousova when the heavens opened about 2pm.

After a brief period of drizzle, a genuine downpour hit Auckland's ASB Arena and stranded Martic, with play now unlikely to recommence for some time.

Rain is forecast to continue through the afternoon.

Earlier, 18-year-old Vondrousova - the youngest player in the WTA's top 100 - failed to live up to her billing, collapsing in the second set.

Having battled her way to a first-set tiebreak and lost 7-2, Vondrousova broke early in the second set before going to pieces, broken twice in quick succession.

She had saved several match points by the start of rainfall.

The winner could face Caroline Wozniacki in the Classic second round, depending on the world No.3's first-round result against Madison Brengle.

Meanwhile, Croatian Jana Fett, American Sachia Vickery, Belgian Ysaline Bonaventure and Slovakian Viktoria Kuzmova have emerged from the Classic qualifiers after Monday morning's final round.

They've each earned first-round Classic berths.

