Rafael Nadal's bid at record 21st Grand Slam over, upset by Stefanos Tsitsipas

Stefanos Tsitsipas has upset Rafael Nadal at the Australian Open, ending the Spaniard's chances of winning a record 21st Grand Slam title.

Stefanos Tsitsipas reacts after winning the ATP World Finals singles final Source: Associated Press

The Greek fifth seed made it into the semi-finals in Melbourne after an epic performance where he came back from two sets down against Nadal.

The World no. 2 had not lost a set coming into the clash, but quickly saw his lead eaten up by Tsitsipas, who out gunned Nadal 3-6 2-6 7-6(4) 6-4 7-5 to complete an epic comeback.

"I'm speechless, I have no words to describe what just happened on court," said Tsitsipas, who was still out of breath in his on-court interview.

"My tennis speaks for itself. It is an unbelievable feeling to fight at such a level and give it my all on the court.

"I started very nervous, I won't lie. I don't know what happened after the third set. I flew like a little bird.

"Everything worked for me and the feelings are indescribable."

The 34-year-old Spaniard was naturally disappointed, his record bid in Melbourne imploded so spectacularly.

"Of course, [I'm] sad. I lost a match in quarter-finals of an event that means a lot to me," Nadal told reporters.

"I tried my best in every single moment. I think I stayed positive all the time during the match, fighting, and it was not enough. Sometimes it's enough, today was not enough."