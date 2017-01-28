 

Rafael Nadal turns back clock to set up hotly-anticipated Australian Open final with Roger Federer

Nadal won through to the decider with an epic five-set victory over Grigor Dimitrov last night.
Tim Mikkelson scored his 181st try to move into fifth on the all-time top scorers list in Sevens rugby.

LIVE: Blitzbokke top pool B with clean win over Flying Fijians in Wellington

00:30
2
The young back spied a hole on halfway and once he got outside his man, the game-clinching try was never in doubt.

Watch: Sione Molia applies afterburners, blitzes French defence to give All Blacks Sevens quarter-finals berth

00:40
3
The forward received a poke in the eye in the fourth quarter on the North Shore, apparently dislodging his eyeball.

Graphic video: Breakers player Akil Mitchell suffers horror eye injury during game with Cairns Taipans

00:23
4
Bent is probably off defending corners for the rest of his career after this shocker.

Watch: Former England striker Darren Bent scores perhaps the worst own goal you'll ever see

00:24
5
Tim Mikkelson scored his 181st try to move into fifth on the all-time top scorers list in Sevens rugby.

Video: NZ Sevens link up for slick try in convincing win over Tietjens' Samoa

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:29
The huge fire engine was responding to a call outside the RNAF Base when it rolled in Whenuapai last night.

Watch: Fire fighters rush to turn an Air Force fire engine after it rolled on an Auckland road

The tanker was reportedly responding to a callout when the incident happened around 10pm.

Body washes up in Kapiti Coast

The man's body was found on the rocks by a member of the public just after 9am today.

00:50
More than 90 blazes have scorched 180,000 hectares, razed hundreds of homes, turned village schools to ashes and destroyed cattle herds.

Ferocious blaze continues to spread through Chile as residents battle flames to save homes

President Michelle Bachelet declared a state of emergency calling it the greatest forest disaster in the country's history.

00:30
Residents in Bristol Street, Tamatea say they heard two lots of tear gas being fired from a home which was cordoned off during the police search.

Cordons lifted overnight after search for wanted man unsuccessful

Bristol Street cordons have been lifted after a property was cleared early Saturday morning.


 
