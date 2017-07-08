 

Rafael Nadal through to fourth round at Wimbledon after outclassing Russian rival in straight sets

Nadal beat Karen Khachanov of Russia 6-1, 6-4, 7-6 (3) on centre court.
Source: wimbledon.com

