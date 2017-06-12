Rafael Nadal storms into French Open third round with straight sets masterclass

Rafael Nadal has completed another straight-set win to reach the third round of the French Open.

Spain's Rafael Nadal holds the cup after defeating Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka in their final match of the French Open tennis tournament. Source: Associated Press

Nadal is once again the big favorite in Paris following a tremendous clay-court season, and the 10-time champion lived up to the status by easily dispatching Guido Pella of Argentina 6-2, 6-1, 6-1 on Court Suzanne Lenglen.

Nadal hasn't lost a set at the French Open since 2015, when he was beaten in the quarterfinals by Novak Djokovic. In 2016, he withdrew with an injured left wrist after a pair of easy victories, then claimed every set he played last year en route to the trophy.