Rafael Nadal storms into French Open third round with straight sets masterclass

Associated Press

Rafael Nadal has completed another straight-set win to reach the third round of the French Open.

Spain's Rafael Nadal holds the cup after defeating Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka in their final match of the French Open tennis tournament.

Nadal is once again the big favorite in Paris following a tremendous clay-court season, and the 10-time champion lived up to the status by easily dispatching Guido Pella of Argentina 6-2, 6-1, 6-1 on Court Suzanne Lenglen.

Nadal hasn't lost a set at the French Open since 2015, when he was beaten in the quarterfinals by Novak Djokovic. In 2016, he withdrew with an injured left wrist after a pair of easy victories, then claimed every set he played last year en route to the trophy.

Against Pella, the top-ranked Spaniard saved all four break points he faced and hit 37 winners. He will be up against Richard Gasquet of France in the next round.

sport

00:33
1
Super Rugby stars are celebrating cultural diversity in round 16 by challenging people to pronounce their names correctly.

NZ Rugby's 'Say My Name' video branded as 'rip off' by Polynesian group

00:15
2
Yoji Yabe left Christ's College stunned by his finish in today's match in Christchurch.

Watch: Christchurch Boys 1st XV winger scores try set up by teammate's barnstorming run

3
Spain's Rafael Nadal holds the cup after defeating Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka in their final match of the French Open tennis tournament.

Rafael Nadal storms into French Open third round with straight sets masterclass

00:15
4
Dimitrov defeated the 57th ranked Donaldson 6-7, 6-4, 4-6, 6-4. 10-8 in round two of the French Open at Roland Garros.

What the? Exhausted US tennis player employs crafty underhand serve in French Open thriller against Grigor Dimitrov


00:14
5
The North Queensland skipper wsa hit late once again in his side's 26-12 win last night.

Watch: Johnathan Thurston cops another shocking cheap shot in Cowboys' romp over Manly

Street prostitute standing by the car

NZ sex workers undercut by illegal foreign prostitutes

Workers in the industry say they are being crowded out and undercut by immigrants, who are charging half the rates of their New Zealand counterparts.

01:45
Peden is accused of bullying and an inappropriate relationship with an athlete.

High Performance Sport NZ announces formal investigation into allegations against former Cycling NZ coach Anthony Peden

Peden is accused of bullying and an inappropriate relationship with an athlete.

00:29
Police received calls about a shooting at Whakaaratamaiti Marae this afternoon.

Police say ‘nothing to indicate anyone has been shot’ after armed call out in Putaruru

Multiple calls about a shooting at a local marae were received this afternoon.

Mount Ngauruhoe and the Rangipo Desert, Tongariro National Park, New Zealand

What does the winter weather have in store for you? There's good and bad news in NIWA's latest outlook

Find out all the information for your region in NIWA's May to July outlook.

00:26
A 12-year-old girl, a passenger, died at the scene and the 15-year-old male driver died later in hospital.

Police chases: Teens can't think like adults - psychologist

When police start chasing with their lights and sirens going, a young person's brain goes into flight-or-fight mode, psychologist Dougal Sutherland says.


 
