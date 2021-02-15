TODAY |

Rafael Nadal reaches Australian Open quarterfinals for 13th time

Source:  Associated Press

Rafael Nadal has advanced to the Australian Open quarterfinals for the 13th time.

Spain's Rafael Nadal serves to Italy's Fabio Fognini. Source: Associated Press

The No.2-ranked Nadal closed his 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 win over 16th-seeded Fabio Fognini with an ace.

He was wary of Fognini and lifted his game in the second and third sets to avoid any repeat of the 2015 US Open. That’s when Fognini became one of only two players who’ve rallied from two sets down to beat Nadal in five.

There was no chance this time. Nadal responded to dropping a service game in the second set by breaking straight back.

He will now play either fifth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas or ninth-seeded Matteo Berrettini in the last eight. It will be Nadal's 43rd Grand Slam quarterfinal. He shares the record for most men's major titles with Roger Federer. They each have 20.

Nadal's preparation for the year's first major was hampered by back stiffness.

After the win over Fognini he said: “I’m happy the back is holding better."

Tennis
Australia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
03:07
Almost 1000 rowers in limbo as fate of NZ championships up in the air due to new Covid-19 outbreak
2
Inspirational Paeroa man completes ultramarathon in gumboots to raise money for youth
3
America's Cup challengers philosophical as Prada Cup final postponed by Covid-19
4
Ex-Ireland rugby coach Joe Schmidt returns to NZ, looks ahead to becoming grandparent
5
From Auckland basement to Wales: Uilisi Halaholo caps remarkable rugby journey with Six Nations win on debut
MORE FROM
Tennis
MORE

Victoria records two new Covid-19 cases as it enters day two of five in 'circuit-breaker' lockdown

Djokovic in race against time to be fit for fourth round clash

Quarantine-free Air NZ Auckland-Melbourne flight to depart today following snap lockdown
05:00

Victoria back in third lockdown as MIQ outbreak grows