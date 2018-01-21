 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Tennis


Rafael Nadal powers his way through to Australian Open quarter finals after gruelling four set win

share

Source:

SKY

Nadal beat Argentine Diego Schwartzman 6-3, 6-7 (4-7), 6-3, 6-3 in Melbourne.
Source: SKY

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
You can take the big man out of New Zealand, but you can't take New Zealand out of the big man.

'Hey mate, how we doin?' - Steven Adams proves he takes Kiwi banter everywhere after getting mic'd up in OKC's win over Cavs


2
BOSTON, MA - JANUARY 20: (L-R) Stipe Miocic punches Francis Ngannou of Cameroon in their heavyweight championship bout during the UFC 220 event at TD Garden on January 20, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Stipe Miocic slugs his way into the record books, defeats danger man Francis Ngannou to retain UFC heavyweight title


00:28
3
The poor little guy didn't even see it coming.

Poor pigeon limps off cricket field after getting nailed by ball driven hard by slogging Big Bash batsman

00:29
4
The 148-124 win is the most points the Thunder have ever scored in a regular season game.

Steven Adams lays in deft finger-roll lay-up despite double team in OKC's record-breaking win over Cavs

00:15
5
Taufatofua will send Tonga to their second ever Winter Olympics after qualifying with just over a year's worth of training under his belt.

'This is a miracle!' Tonga's oiled-up flag-bearer from Rio qualifies for Winter Olympics as cross country skier

NSW swelters through temperatures above 40 degrees as heatwave continues

There's no relief in sight as temperatures could be even hotter in some areas tomorrow.

00:23
Police were called out to the suburb of Panmure last night for the second time in two nights.

Man stabbed in second Auckland brawl had helped man hit by car night before

Police say this shows "how things can go spectacularly wrong when people attempt to take the law into their own hands, to seek retribution in this way."

01:11
Jacinda Ardern is taking six weeks off mid-2018 to give birth to her first child.

'I'd like to give a donation to Plunket' – PM to give part of salary due to 'down-scaled job'

Jacinda Ardern is taking six weeks off mid-2018 to give birth to her first child.


Ed Sheeran and partner Cherry Seaborn.

Ed Sheeran announces engagement to high school sweetheart

The British singer revealed on Instagram he's been engaged since last year.

01:00
The rocket was launched from the Mahia Peninsula this afternoon.

Lift off! Watch as Rocket Lab successfully launch their Electron rocket

The rocket was launched from the Mahia Peninsula this afternoon.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 