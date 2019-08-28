TODAY |

Rafael Nadal pleads with umpire over rare time violation - 'Are you not able to see this?'

Associated Press
Second-seeded Rafael Nadal looked dominant in his first-round US Open match, easily defeating Australian John Millman 6-3, 6-2, 6-2.

Nadal, who is undefeated in US Open first rounds, may have had reason to worry about Millman, who upset Roger Federer last year in the fourth round at Flushing Meadows.

The 60th-ranked Australian could not compete with Nadal from the baseline. The Spaniard capped his workmanlike victory with a clean forehand winner.

There was one unusual moment as Nadal served for the first set with the Spaniard given a rare time violation.

"I was ready to serve, I was just waiting for the noise, it was crazy," Nadal pleaded to the umpire after the serve clock ticked down to zero.

"You are not able to see that?"

Next up for Nadal is another Australian, Thanasi Kokkinakis, a wild-card entry ranked 203rd.

The Spaniard claimed he was waiting for the crowd to quieten down before serving during his US Open win over John Millman. Source: SKY
