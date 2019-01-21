Rafael Nadal not thinking of hitting Roger Federer's 20 Grand Slam mark

World No.1 Rafael Nadal has landed in Australia with a mission but equalling Roger Federer's grand slam record isn't at the forefront of his thinking just yet.



Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal Source: Photosport

Nadal posed for pictures with fans after touching down at Perth Airport early this morning.



The 33-year-old has the chance to equal Federer's 20 grand slam singles titles when he competes at the Australian Open in Melbourne next month.

But he isn't thinking that far ahead.



His first goal is to acclimatise to Australian conditions to give reigning Davis Cup champions and pre-tournament favourites Spain the best shot possible of winning the inaugural 24-nation ATP Cup.



"Hopefully we arrive in good shape. We have five days to practice well before the competition," Nadal said.



"We are looking forward to play good here in the ATP Cup and then we are going to have one week in Melbourne before the (Open) to start to prepare.



"We are excited to be here and to compete well at this great event."



Nadal's only Australian Open victory was over Federer in 2009.



But he has been agonisingly close several times since, losing the decider in 2019 to Novak Djokovic, in 2017 to Federer, in 2014 to Stan Wawrinka and in 2012 to Djokovic.



Federer is widely considered the greatest player of all time but Nadal has also featured in the GOAT conversation and his case will strengthen if he pulls off victory in Melbourne.



Before that, he is keen to spearhead his country to victory at the $22 million ATP Cup, where Spain have been placed in Group B alongside Japan, Georgia and Uruguay.



Their campaign begins on Saturday when they take on Georgia at Perth's RAC Arena.



The highlight of the group stage in Perth was meant to be Nadal's battle against world No.13 Kei Nishikori but the Japanese star has pulled out with an elbow injury.



Nadal never competed at the now-defunct Hopman Cup and is looking forward to seeing Perth for the first time.

