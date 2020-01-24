Rafael Nadal kisses Aussie Open ball girl on cheek as apology after wild shot hits her face

Rafael Nadal turned a painful moment into an unforgettable one for an Australian Open ball girl last night after he gave her a kiss on the cheek as an apology for hitting her with a rogue shot.

Your playlist will load after this ad

During Nadal's straight sets win over Federico Delbonis last night, Nadal accidentally hit the young girl in the face with a tennis ball while attempting to return a serve.

The Spaniard immediately went to check on the girl who gave him a thumbs up as he came over.

"For her, it was probably not a good moment,” Nadal said after the match.

"The ball was quick and straight onto her head. She is a super-brave girl."

Once Nadal reached the girl, he shared a couple of words of support with her before sealing the special moment with a kiss on the cheek to apologise for his wild forehand.

The gesture left the girl grinning and a bit red-faced.

After wrapping up the match 6-3 7-6(4) 6-1, Nadal joked he wasn't worried about his wife being in the stands.