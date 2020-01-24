TODAY |

Rafael Nadal kisses Aussie Open ball girl on cheek as apology after wild shot hits her face

Source:  1 NEWS

Rafael Nadal turned a painful moment into an unforgettable one for an Australian Open ball girl last night after he gave her a kiss on the cheek as an apology for hitting her with a rogue shot.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Nadal immediately went over to check on the youngster and left her grinning. Source: SKY

During Nadal's straight sets win over Federico Delbonis last night, Nadal accidentally hit the young girl in the face with a tennis ball while attempting to return a serve.

The Spaniard immediately went to check on the girl who gave him a thumbs up as he came over.

"For her, it was probably not a good moment,” Nadal said after the match.

"The ball was quick and straight onto her head. She is a super-brave girl."

Once Nadal reached the girl, he shared a couple of words of support with her before sealing the special moment with a kiss on the cheek to apologise for his wild forehand.

The gesture left the girl grinning and a bit red-faced.

After wrapping up the match 6-3 7-6(4) 6-1, Nadal joked he wasn't worried about his wife being in the stands.

"Probably after 15 years she doesn't care much."

Tennis
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:30
Rafael Nadal kisses Aussie Open ball girl on cheek as apology after wild shot hits her face
2
Giant metal Richie McCaw sculpture belongs in Christchurch, petitioner pleads
3
Sonny Bill Williams to cover up sponsor's logo on Toronto Wolfpack jersey due to religious beliefs
4
Player at centre of US college basketball brawl suspended indefinitely
5
'They can see the standards he's set' – Blues' first-fives ready for Barrett arrival
MORE FROM
Tennis
MORE

Novak Djokovic keeps Australian Open title defence on course

Big names Gauff, Wozniacki, Osaka all advance into Australian Open third round
00:21

'Is that a serious question?' - Nick Kyrgios perplexed by Aussie Open reporter's query about banana

Roger Federer, Serena Williams headline third day of Australian Open action