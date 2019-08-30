Rafael Nadal into US Open third round after opponent withdraws with injury

Second-seeded Rafael Nadal advanced to the third round of the U.S. Open with a walkover after second-round opponent Thanasi Kokkinakis pulled out before their match with a right shoulder injury.
Kokkinakis, a wild card from Australia ranked No. 203, also retired from the first round of this year's Australian Open with the same injury.
Nadal's match in Arthur Ashe Stadium will be replaced by a second-round contest between No. 22 Marin Cilic and Cedrick-Marcel Stebe that was previously scheduled in Louis Armstrong Stadium.