Rafael Nadal hits out at Naomi Osaka's decision not to speak to media

Rafael Nadal has weighed in on Naomi Osaka's controversial decision to not participate in news conferences during the French Open, saying the media played a big role in making athletes as famous and recognisable as they are.

Rafael Nadal celebrates winning through to his 11th French Open semi-final. Source: Associated Press

Osaka declared earlier in the week she would not speak to media, saying she believed they had a tendency to kick players while they were down.

But other players, including Nadal, did not agree with her sentiments.

“Without the press ... probably we will not be the athletes that we are today,” Nadal said.

“We (aren't) going to have the recognition that we have around the world, and we will not be that popular, no?”

“I understand why she does it. I respect her opinion,” Daniil Medvedev, the No. 2-ranked man in tennis, said overnight at Roland Garros.

“Me, I have no problems” dealing with journalists, Medvedev added as he responded to a query from a journalist in one of the afternoon's navel-gazing moments.

“I try always to come to a press conference, bad mood or good mood. And I feel like, even sometimes in the bad mood, I can be in a better mood after talking to you guys.”

“There's a lot of truth in what she said, but then again, there's also the expectations and the commitments that come with being a professional athlete, as well, and this is one,” said Johanna Konta, a three-time major semifinalist ranked 20th, "so it's about finding ... the right balance."

On Friday, the WTA Tour reminded Osaka of her “responsibility” to interact with reporters.

“In my opinion, press is kind of part of the job," 2019 French Open champion Ash Barty said.