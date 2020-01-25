Rafael Nadal completes demolition job to set up potential blockbuster with Nick Kyrgios

World No.1 Rafael Nadal has demolished fellow Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta to win through to the fourth round of the Australian Open.

Rafael Nadal. Source: Associated Press

Nadal's 6-1 6-2 6-4 procession in less than two hours sets up a potential last-16 blockbuster with Nick Kyrgios on Monday.

The Australian world No.26 faces Karen Khachanov in his third-round match later on Saturday night.

Nadal didn't even face a break point as he wiped Carreno Busta off Rod Laver Arena.

"My best match of the tournament so far without a doubt," Nadal said.

"It's true that when the conditions are a little bit warmer that helps a little bit.

"I did very well with my serve and started to hit some forehands.

"(The preparation's) been a little bit different than other times, but just happy to be playing again in this amazing stadium in front of this great crowd that always supports."

Nadal said he was not fazed who he played in the fourth round.

"Both players are great players. Nick is excited to play here at home," Nadal said.

"Karen is a player with great potential. I'll be watching and hoping for a good tennis match."

Earlier, French 10th seed Gael Monfils defeated Latvian qualifier Ernests Gulbis 7-6 (7-2) 6-4 6-3.

Monfils will battle Dominic Thiem next after the Austrian fifth seed took care of American Taylor Fritz 6-2 6-4 6-7 (5-7) 6-4.

"We had great matches already," Thiem said of his next outing.

"(He's) such a great entertaining player, always great rallies against him.

"Even if you play against him on-court, it's nice to see his show.

"But obviously I'm going to give my best and, of course, try to win. But especially in the second week, every slam is special, every opponent is great.

"So looking forward to it."