Rafael Nadal claims 19th grand slam title after winning gruelling US Open final

Associated Press
Rafael Nadal has edged Daniil Medvedev 7-5, 6-3, 5-7, 4-6, 6-4 to win his fourth US Open title and 19th Grand Slam trophy overall.

The second-seeded Nadal's victory this afternoon moves him within one major championship of Roger Federer for the most by a man in tennis history.

This one did not come easily, even though Nadal took the first two sets and was ahead by a break at 3-2 in the third.

Medvedev came back by shifting styles and breaking Nadal in the last game of each of the next two sets to force a fifth.

But Medvedev couldn't quite become the first man in 70 years to win a US Open final after trailing two sets to none.

Nadal was pushed to his limit by Daniil Medvedev but eventually came out on top. Source: SKY
