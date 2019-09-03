Rafael Nadal beats Marin Cilic to advance to US Open quarter finals

Locked in a tight test at the US Open, Rafael Nadal conjured up an over-the-shoulder, back-to-the-net flick of a volley winner that he celebrated with a leap and punch of the air.

Nadal is looking healthy and hungry at Flushing Meadows so far, and he quickly broke things open against Marin Cilic by seizing nine consecutive games for a 6-3, 3-6, 6-1, 6-2 victory in the fourth round this afternoon.

The 33-year-old Spaniard reached his ninth quarterfinal in New York and 40th at all major tournaments.

The No. 2-seeded Nadal, who retired from his 2018 semifinal at the US Open with a knee injury, will try to get back to the final four by beating No. 20 Diego Schwartzman in the quarterfinals. Schwartzman advanced earlier Monday by eliminating No. 6 Alexander Zverev 3-6, 6-2, 6-4, 6-3.

Nadal is attempting to claim his fourth US Open championship and 19th Grand Slam trophy overall. Roger Federer holds the men's record of 20 majors. The rivals never have played each other in New York; they only could meet in the final this year.

Against Cilic, who entered Monday with a 5-0 mark in fourth-round matches at Flushing Meadows, everything turned shortly after Nadal ceded a set for the first time in the tournament.

As it is, he only had played two matches before this one, because his second-round opponent, Thanasi Kokkinakis, withdrew with a bad shoulder.

At 2-1 in the third set, with Cilic serving, Nadal came up with that no-look volley to begin things. After Cilic missed a shot, Nadal's big backhand made it love-40. One double-fault later, that game was over — as, essentially, was the match.

Cilic simply never recovered.