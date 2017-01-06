Plucky Davis through to first ASB Classic final

Unheralded American Lauren Davis is a match away from winning her first WTA title, after No. 7 seed Jelena Ostapenko retired when trailing in the third set of their semifinal clash at the ASB Classic.

The World No. 61, who reached the semifinals in Auckland two years ago, fought back in determined fashion after losing the first set and was ahead in the final set, when her Latvian opponent retired hurt down 6-4, 4-6, 1-4.

A delighted Davis told the crowd after the win that she always loves playing in Auckland.

“I’m ecstatic to be in the finals tomorrow at my favourite tournament,” she said courtside.

“It feels amazing.”

Lauren Davis in action during Day Five of the 2017 ASB Classic. Source: Photosport

It was Ostapenko, the highest seed left in the draw, who started the strongest, racing to an early 3-0 lead.

Davis, who reached the semifinals here in 2015, pulled back a break of serve, but it was only a brief respite as Ostapenko continued to use her superior pace to bully the American around the baseline.

Trailing 2-5, Davis called for a medical time-out where she received strapping to her upper leg. The plucky World No. 61 continued to battle, narrowing the score to 4-5, but Ostapenko held firm to serve out the first set 6-4.

Davis refused to lie down in the second set and was rewarded with an early break as errors started to creep into Ostapenko’s game, opening up a 4-1 lead.

The Latvian began to rein in her groundstrokes and soon clawed back the deficit with some thunderous winners.

But just as it seemed Ostapenko had turned the set around in her favour, she began to produce some sloppy errors at inopportune moments. Davis capitalised quickly to steal the set 6-4.

Jelena Ostapenko hits a forehand during her ASB Classic semifinal against Lauren Davis. Source: Photosport

As the pressure began to mount in a tense third set, it was the temperamental Ostapenko who was the first to falter, dropping an early break to trail 0-3 as Davis remained composed.

With the end in sight for Davis, her opponent called the trainer and promptly defaulted, handing the 23-year-old a place in the final for the first time in Auckland.

It’s only the third time in her career that Davis has reached the final of a WTA tournament, with the American losing both previous occasions.