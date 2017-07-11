Ouch! Rafael Nadal bangs head on doorway in pre-match warm up before Wimbledon exit

Source:
Tennis superstar Rafael Nadal had a moment to forget before his third round Wimbledon exit against Gilles Muller this morning, whacking his head on a door way before making his way onto the court.
Nadal, who is known for his energetic warm-ups, sprung up during his final moments in the tunnel, hitting his head on the support beam.
To his credit, the 15-time Grand Slam champion laughed the incident off straight away, however he would go on to lose an epic five-set encounter to Muller to seal his exit from the tournament.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
sport