Ouch! Head-strong tennis player Johanna Konta recovers from nasty head knock to win match

A tearful Johanna Konta recovered from a nasty knock to complete a dramatic win over the world No. 1 Angelique Kerber in Eastbourne today.

Konta beat Angelique Kerber in the Aegon International quarterfinals in England.
Source: Youtube/WTA

The British player required almost 10 minutes of treatment after falling while she was match point up, before returning to her feet and promptly dispatching the women's top seed 6-3, 6-4.

Johanna Konta, will be joined in the semifinals by fellow British player Heather Watson after her 6-1, 1-6, 6-4 win over Barbora Strycova.

Konta plays third-seeded Karolina Pliskova, after a 6-7 (7), 6-2, 6-4 victory over Svetlana Kuznetsova.

