A tearful Johanna Konta recovered from a nasty knock to complete a dramatic win over the world No. 1 Angelique Kerber in Eastbourne today.

The British player required almost 10 minutes of treatment after falling while she was match point up, before returning to her feet and promptly dispatching the women's top seed 6-3, 6-4.



Johanna Konta, will be joined in the semifinals by fellow British player Heather Watson after her 6-1, 1-6, 6-4 win over Barbora Strycova.