Oops he did it again! Novak Djokovic nails line judge with ball at French Open

Novak Djokovic reached the French Open quarterfinals for the 11th consecutive year, extending his own Open-era record at the tournament.

The top-seeded Djokovic faced his toughest challenge yet this year at Roland Garros but still won rather easily against No. 15 seed Karen Khachanov 6-4, 6-3, 6-3 at Court Philippe Chatrier, taking the last four games.

Djokovic didn't have it all his way however, bringing back memories of his US Open explusion for hitting a ball at a line judge, when a ball deflected off his frame and hit a seated judge in the head.

"My gosh, it was very awkward deja vu," says Djokovic of his latest incident. "I'm actually trying to find the linesperson and see if he's OK, because I saw he had a little bit of a bruise, like redness, in that place in the head where the ball hit him."

"I hope he's fine. I mean, he definitely dealt with it in a very strong and brave way, but it was a hit, because I was very close.

"Obviously, because of what happened in New York, people are going to make the story out of this. It has happened to me and to many other players in the last 15 years that I've been on the tour.

"I've seen it a lot when the ball ricochets from the racquet and the frame, hits someone in the stands, or someone that is close to you or line umpire. Yeah, it was a very awkward situation."

The stadium’s new $55 million retractable roof was shut because of a heavy downpour.

Djokovic has won all 12 sets he’s played in Paris this year and dropped a total of only 25 games so far. He lost five games in each of his first three matches.

This victory puts Djokovic in his 47th Grand Slam quarterfinal, second only to Roger Federer’s 57.

Djokovic is seeking a second French Open championship and 18th major trophy overall.

Among men, only Federer, with 20, and Rafael Nadal, with 19, have more.

Djokovic will face No. 17 seed Pablo Carreño Busta or qualifier Daniel Altmaier next.