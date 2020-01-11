TODAY |

One superstar down, one to go: Jess Pegula ready for first meeting with Serena Williams in ASB Classic final

Source:  AAP

After winning through to face Serena Williams in the final of Auckland's Australian Open lead-up event, the first thing Jessica Pegula did was apologise.

Jess Pegula took down the former World No.1 3-6 6-4 6-0 on centre court. Source: SKY

She had just come from the clouds to beat Caroline Wozniacki 3-6 6-4 6-0 in Saturday's semi-final, and knew it was unpopular.

"I know everyone wanted a Serena-Caroline final but I had to ruin it," she said.

Behind her bashfulness, Pegula was beaming.

The unseeded 25-year-old, despite one WTA title to her name, secured "probably my biggest win" in graduating to a third career final and a first clash with her childhood role model Williams - a 23-time grand slam winner.

Jessica Pegula plays a forehand in her ASB Classic semifinal match against Caroline Wozniacki. Source: Getty

If nothing else, it will allow her to change her answer to the question she's most asked off the court.

"Every single person asks 'have you played Serena' and I'm like, 'No I haven't'," she said.

"Now I can say yes. My credibility goes up - way, way up.

"It's cool I get to play her in a final. No matter what, I'm gonna have that picture with her and the trophies and the pre-match - that'll be cool.

"I was definitely a huge fan of both of the Williams sisters growing up. She's the greatest player of all time so there's a ton of respect there."

Williams, gunning for her first title in three years, scorched a path to the final with a 6-1 6-1 thrashing of Amanda Anisimova.

Williams steamrolled Amanda Anisimova 6-1 6-1 to reach the final. Source: SKY

Pegula was watching in the clubhouse next door.

"It seemed like she was on ... I was like 'oh okay, that'll be fun tomorrow'. I'm glad it wasn't me today," she said.

"She was doing what she does sometimes and that's dominate. It's why she's the best of all time.

"I'm going in thinking I can win. I'll take it one point at a time."

