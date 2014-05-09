'One of the best decisions I've made' - Andy Murray has no regrets over missing Wimbledon

Andy Murray has no regrets about sitting out Wimbledon, saying it's as one of the best decisions he has ever made.



Andy Murray Source: Associated Press

Britain's two-time champion pulled out on the eve of the tournament after deciding he was not quite ready to play best-of-five-set tennis following almost a year sidelined by hip problems.



Murray has been following the tournament on television in between training on the hard courts in preparation for what he hopes will be his next tournament in Washington at the end of the month.



He made his first visit to the All England Club on Tuesday as a studio guest for the BBC and said of seeing the tournament going on without him for the first time since 2007: "I thought it was going to be worse".



"I think it's probably one of the best decisions I've made not to play.



"It was a really, really difficult decision for me but last year I came in when my hip was bad and got through to the quarters and I haven't played since then pretty much, and missed a whole year because of that.



"This year I was feeling a bit better but I didn't want to go into the event and potentially play four or five matches and do any damage again.

