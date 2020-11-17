NZ's Michael Venus and doubles partner John Peers undone in ATP Finals opener

New Zealand tennis star Michael Venus and doubles partner John Peers have lost their opening group match at the ATP finals in London.
The Antipodean duo were unable to overcome Spanish and Argentinean rivals, Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos, losing 7-6 7-5.
The defeat means they'll need to win their remaining two matches if they're to make the pool's top two and reach the semi-finals.
Venus and Peers are the Bob Bryan Group which includes top seeds Mate Pavic (Croatia) and Bruno Soares (Brazil) and 7th seeds, Jurgen Melzer (Austria) and Edouard Roger-Vasselin (france) in their remaining matches.