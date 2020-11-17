TODAY |

NZ's Michael Venus and doubles partner John Peers undone in ATP Finals opener

Source:  1 NEWS

New Zealand tennis star Michael Venus and doubles partner John Peers have lost their opening group match at the ATP finals in London.

Michael Venus Source: Photosport

The Antipodean duo were unable to overcome Spanish and Argentinean rivals, Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos, losing  7-6 7-5.

The defeat means they'll need to win their remaining two matches if they're to make the pool's top two and reach the semi-finals.

Venus and partner John Peers were outgunned by their Spanish rivals 7-6 7-5. Source: Breakfast

Venus and Peers are the Bob Bryan Group which includes top seeds Mate Pavic (Croatia) and Bruno Soares (Brazil) and 7th seeds, Jurgen Melzer (Austria) and Edouard Roger-Vasselin (france) in their remaining matches.

