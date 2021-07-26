NZ men's tennis doubles advance in Tokyo

New Zealand tennis players Marcus Daniell and Michael Venus have made a strong start to their Olympic campaign with a straight sets win over Belarus in the opening round overnight.

Michael Venus & Marcus Daniell win their first round doubles match at the Tokyo Olympics. Source: Photosport

Daniell and Venus took down Belarus players Ilya Ivashka and Egor Gerasimov 6-3, 7-6 (8-6) in their first round match.

Both New Zealanders have been on the professional tour for the best part of a decade but seldom play together.

After a dominant opening set, the pair had to work hard to close out the match with a tiebreaker, but the New Zealanders’ greater consistency under pressure got them home.