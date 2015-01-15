NZ doubles battle to hard-fought win, keeps Davis Cup hopes alive

A hard-fought doubles win from Michael Venus and Artem Sitak has kept New Zealand's Davis Cup hops alive in their Asia-Oceania group one clash against India.

Michael Venus (left) and Artem Sitak talk doubles tactics at the Heineken Open

The Kiwi pair battled back from a slow start to beat Leander Paes and Vishnu Vardhan 3-6 7-6(8-6) 6-3 in Pune.

India lead the tie 2-1 going into the reverse singles, after Finn Tearney and Rubin Statham both lost their singles matches in straight sets on Saturday (NZT).

New Zealand captain Alistair Hunt says Venus and Sitak impressed in front of a raucous home crowd.

"They played a great match today in front of a big noisy crowd, probably a couple of thousand people with a lot of pressure on the boys," he said.

"It took a set to settle down, the crowd was just so vocal. Leander was trying to set the record for the most Davis Cup wins ever, and the crowd were going bananas.'

Hunt is keen to stick with Tearney and Statham for the decisive reverse singles matches.

"Hopefully the guys are going to learn from Friday and get the inspiration after watching the win today."