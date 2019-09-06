TODAY |

NZ-bound Bianca Andreescu reaches final in US Open debut

Associated Press
More From
Tennis

Canadian teenager Bianca Andreescu has reached the final in her US Open debut by beating No. 13 seed Belinda Bencic of Switzerland 7-6 (3), 7-5.

The 19-year-old Andreescu is appearing in only her fourth Grand Slam tournament. She had never been past the second round at a major.

Andreescu will face 23-time Slam champion Serena Williams for the championship this weekend.

Andreescu is the first woman to reach the final in her first appearance in the main draw at Flushing Meadows since Williams' older sister, Venus, did it in 1997.

The 15th-seeded Andreescu trailed Bencic 4-1 and 5-2 in the second set before taking the last five games.

The result means that no matter the winner of the US Open, a Grand Slam champion will attend next year's ASB Classic, with both Andreescu and Williams confirming their involvement.

Bianca Andreescu Source: Associated Press
More From
Tennis
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Mate Ma'a Tonga stars want to play for NZ, Australia again after board dispute
2
Team NZ launches its first 2021 America’s Cup boat
3
From teacher to builder to facing the All Blacks: Meet Tonga's Zane Kapeli
4
Samoa name 10 NZ-based Super Rugby players to face Wallabies
5
Serena Williams thanks dedicated dad for helping her tennis journey - 'As a mother I can appreciate that now'
MORE FROM
Tennis
MORE

'I'll get back up' - Roger Federer vows to continue grand slam quest after US Open exit
00:15

Roger Federer falls in US Open quarter-finals as Grigor Dimitrov advances to semis

Serena Williams destroys US Open quarter-final opponent in just 44 minutes

After breakout 2019, ASB Classic runner-up returning to NZ to try and go one better