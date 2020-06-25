TODAY |

Novak Djokovic's father points finger at other players for Covid-19 infections after son's tournament

Source:  1 NEWS

Novak Djokovic's father is claiming that responsibility over his son's Covid-19 diagnosis lies with fellow tennis player Grigor Dimitrov.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Grigor Dimitrov is responsible for the positive cases, says Srdjan Djokovic. Source: Breakfast

World number one Djokovic, 33, has come under immense scrutiny, yesterday revealed to have been diagnosed with the coronavirus after a tournament he'd organised in his native Serbia.

Djokoviv, Dimitrov, Viktor Troicki and Borna Coric have all returned positive tests, alongside Serbian NBA star Nikola Jokic, who also attended the tournament in Belgrade.

However, despite having no evidence, Srdjan Djokovic has leapt to his son's defence, pointing the blame elsewhere for the wave of positive tests.

"Why did it happen? Because that man probably came sick, who knows from where," Srdjan Djokovic told RTL Croatia TV of Dimitrov.

"He didn't test here, he tested somewhere else ... I think that's not fair.

"He inflicted damage to both Croatia and to us as a family in Serbia.

"Nobody is feeling well because of this situation."

Covid-19 has seen tennis suspended since March, however events have been sanctioned to return in August.

There has been no word on whether Djokovic's positive test will see those plans altered, with the US Open scheduled to begin on August 31.

Tennis
UK and Europe
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
New Zealand Rugby confirm revised Mitre 10 Cup season, delayed by Covid-19
2
English football club apologises after cardboard cutout of Osama bin Laden spotted in stands
3
Black Sticks great Gemma McCaw retires from international hockey after Olympics postponement
4
'I only have good stories' - Ivan Cleary fondly remembers time as Warriors coach
5
Highlanders name rookie Scott Gregory at fullback to face Blues
MORE FROM
Tennis
MORE
00:22

Americans unlikely to be allowed into more than 30 EU countries over flawed Covid-19 response
07:42

'No evidence' of Covid-19 community transmission in NZ, but it's always a risk - Siouxsie Wiles

02:01

Australian military heads to Victoria to help fight the state's soaring Covid-19 cases

New York City Marathon cancelled because of Covid-19