Novak Djokovic's father points finger at other players for Covid-19 infections after son's tournament

Novak Djokovic's father is claiming that responsibility over his son's Covid-19 diagnosis lies with fellow tennis player Grigor Dimitrov.

World number one Djokovic, 33, has come under immense scrutiny, yesterday revealed to have been diagnosed with the coronavirus after a tournament he'd organised in his native Serbia.

Djokoviv, Dimitrov, Viktor Troicki and Borna Coric have all returned positive tests, alongside Serbian NBA star Nikola Jokic, who also attended the tournament in Belgrade.

However, despite having no evidence, Srdjan Djokovic has leapt to his son's defence, pointing the blame elsewhere for the wave of positive tests.

"Why did it happen? Because that man probably came sick, who knows from where," Srdjan Djokovic told RTL Croatia TV of Dimitrov.

"He didn't test here, he tested somewhere else ... I think that's not fair.

"He inflicted damage to both Croatia and to us as a family in Serbia.

"Nobody is feeling well because of this situation."

Covid-19 has seen tennis suspended since March, however events have been sanctioned to return in August.