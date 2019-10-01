TODAY |

Novak Djokovic tests shoulder fitness against sumo wrestlers ahead of Japan Open

Novak Djokovic's injured shoulder appears to be in working order as he tried out some sumo wrestling ahead of the Japan Open.

Out of action since retiring hurt in the fourth round of the US Open at the start of September, Djokovic is on course to make his comeback at the Japan Open later tonight, slated for a round of 32 clash with Australia's Alexei Popyrin.

The world number one took in the sights and sounds of Tokyo, testing out his shoulder against some sumo wrestlers - in which he was comfortably outclassed.

"It was a very unique experience," Djokovic told ATP Tennis TV.

"I spoke to my dad yesterday and told him that I'm going to have this experience seeing live sumo wrestlers for the first time and we were remembering that many years ago we used to watch it on the TV.

"I'm familiar with the sport, I've watched it on TV many times, but I've never seen it live. It's very impressive."

The world number one will surely be sticking to tennis after his attempt at sumo. Source: ATP TV
