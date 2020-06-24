Novak Djokovic tests positive for Covid-19 after hosting tennis competition in Europe

World number one Novak Djokovic is the latest tennis player to test positive for coronavirus.

It comes after three players, including Grigor Dimitrov, revealed they had the virus after playing at Djokovic’s Adria Tour competition.

The Serbian tennis star has previously said he opposes vaccinations, while his wife, who is also infected, has shared videos online about theories linking 5G and coronavirus.

A statement on Djokovic’s website said he and his family and the team were all tested.

"My result is positive, just as Jelena’s, while the results of our children are negative," said the statement.

But the response from some in the tennis community at the lack of precaution has been severe. Australian Nick Kyrgios didn’t mince his words on social media and labelled the event a "bone-headed decision".

"Speedy recover fellas, but that’s what happens when you disregard all protocols. This is NOT A JOKE," wrote Kyrgios.