TODAY |

Novak Djokovic tests positive for Covid-19 after hosting tennis competition in Europe

Daniel Faitaua, Europe Correspondent
Source:  1 NEWS

World number one Novak Djokovic is the latest tennis player to test positive for coronavirus.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The world tennis number one is just the latest player confirmed to have the virus. Source: Breakfast

It comes after three players, including Grigor Dimitrov, revealed they had the virus after playing at Djokovic’s Adria Tour competition.

The Serbian tennis star has previously said he opposes vaccinations, while his wife, who is also infected, has shared videos online about theories linking 5G and coronavirus.

A statement on Djokovic’s website said he and his family and the team were all tested.

"My result is positive, just as Jelena’s, while the results of our children are negative," said the statement.

READ MORE
Nick Kyrgios slams Novak Djokovic's 'bonehead' charity event after second player tests positive for Covid-19

But the response from some in the tennis community at the lack of precaution has been severe. Australian Nick Kyrgios didn’t mince his words on social media and labelled the event a "bone-headed decision".

"Speedy recover fellas, but that’s what happens when you disregard all protocols. This is NOT A JOKE," wrote Kyrgios.

Tournament organisers have since cancelled the event.

Tennis
Coronavirus Pandemic
Daniel Faitaua
UK and Europe
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:25
Novak Djokovic tests positive for Covid-19 after hosting tennis competition in Europe
2
Buck Shelford weighs in on All Blacks selection battle at Number 8
3
From fleeing Zimbabwe to sleeping in a car in Invercargill: NZNBL player shares his incredible journey
4
Ameliaranne Ekenasio reflects on surprise Silver Ferns captaincy appointment
5
Premier League club apologises after 'White Lives Matter' banner flown over ground during match
MORE FROM
Tennis
MORE

Govt ramps up border testing after Opposition calls lack of data 'national disgrace'

Mexican triplets test positive for Covid-19 on day of birth

Full video: Health Minister David Clark questioned by media
02:12

Opinion: Don't direct anger at returning Kiwis over managed isolation