Novak Djokovic shuns cameras in Melbourne hit-out

Novak Djokovic has practised behind closed doors ahead of next week's Australian Open, adding to the intrigue surrounding his return from a lengthy injury layoff.

Novak Djokovic of Serbia plays a forehand against Dominic Thiem of Austria in the 2018 Kooyong Classic at Kooyong in Melbourne, Australia. Source: Getty

The six-time Australian Open champion had his troublesome right elbow taped but didn't appear to be in any obvious discomfort during a hit-out with Stan Wawrinka at Melbourne Park.

Television crews were initially invited to film part of Monday afternoon's session but were turned away at the last minute.

Djokovic has not played since his quarter-final exit at Wimbledon as a result of a persistent elbow injury.

The former world No.1 touched down in Melbourne over the weekend and immediately hit the practice court at Rod Laver Arena, posting a video on social media.

"Finally back in the land down under," Djokovic posted on Twitter.

"I feel ready! Idemo (let's go)!!"

Djokovic will play two matches at the Kooyong Classic exhibition event as he recovers from the elbow injury that has kept him out of action since July.

He will face Austrian world No.6 Dominic Thiem on Wednesday before taking part in the Tie Break Tens fast-format tournament that evening alongside Wawrinka and Rafael Nadal.

Nadal and Wawrinka are battling to overcome knee injuries ahead of the Open starting next Monday, while Andy Murray and Kei Nishikori have already pulled out of the year's first major.

It is not yet clear who Djokovic will play in his second match at Kooyong, expected to be on Friday.

The 12-time grand slam champion, whose ranking has fallen to No.12, pulled out of an exhibition event in Abu Dhabi at the end of the year and subsequently withdrew from the Qatar Open.

But former Wimbledon champion Pat Cash on Monday said he expected the Serbian to be the most dangerous of the injured stars.

"There's going to be certain players who are very underdone, and you don't expect them to do particularly well," Cash said.

"Of all the players that are coming back from surgeries or injuries, you'd think Novak would be the best one because he hasn't actually had surgery, even though there's been a niggling problem with his elbow.