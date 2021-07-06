TODAY |

Novak Djokovic shows off silky skills in Wimbledon romp

Source:  Associated Press

Novak Djokovic made it look easy on Centre Court.

The Serb cruised by Christian Garin in straight sets at Wimbledon. Source: SKY

The two-time defending Wimbledon champion reached his 50th Grand Slam quarterfinal by outplaying Christian Garin of Chile 6-2, 6-4, 6-2.

The top-ranked Serb lost just three points on his first serve in the match and saved the only two break points he faced.

Djokovic reached his 12th Wimbledon quarterfinal and is looking for a sixth title at the All England Club, and record-equaling 20th Grand Slam trophy.

Garin was playing on Centre Court for the first time and was broken five times.

He will play Hungary's Marton Fucsovics, who is the first man from his country to reach the Wimbledon final eight since 1948. 

