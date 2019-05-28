TODAY |

Novak Djokovic settles in to French Open with straight-sets win in opening round

Top seed Novak Djokovic has eased into the second round of the French Open with a 6-4 6-2 6-2 defeat of young Polish player Hubert Hurkacz.

The 32-year-old Serb is bidding for a second Roland Garros title and to become the first man in the professional era to hold all four grand slam titles on two separate occasions.

Reigning champion Rafael Nadal, the man most likely to block Djokovic's path to a second "Nole Slam", had earlier on Monday launched his own bid for a 12th title on the Parisian clay in sublime fashion.

But Djokovic more than matched the Spaniard's display with a near faultless performance in the afternoon sunshine on Court Philippe Chatrier to seal a 22nd consecutive win in grand slam play since losing in the quarter-finals last year.

He broke serve in the opening game on his way to taking the opening set in routine fashion and the only blip was when he dropped serve at 4-1 in the second set.

The match was more or less in the bag by then, however, and Djokovic cantered to victory to set up a second-round clash with Switzerland's Henri Laaksonen.

Serbia's Novak Djokovic plays a shot against Poland's Hubert Hurkacz during their first round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Monday, May 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)
Serbia's Novak Djokovic plays a shot against Poland's Hubert Hurkacz during their first round match of the French Open. Source: Associated Press
