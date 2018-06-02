 

Novak Djokovic reveals secret weapon helping him return to form at French Open - 'a rainbow of emotion'

Novak Djokovic says being animated with emotion on the tennis court is not necessarily a bad thing, even if it does lead to moments of anger.

Serbia's Novak Djokovic clenches his fist after scoring a point against Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut during their third round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Friday, June 1, 2018.

Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts after scoring a point against Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut during their third round match of the French Open

Source: Associated Press

The former world number one says the displays enhance his game, and it has shown at this year's French Open in Paris.

It was on display when the Serbian came through a nearly four-hour battle to reach the fourth round with a 6-4 6-7 (6-8) 7-6 (7-4) 6-2 victory over Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut.

Djokovic smashed his racquet in frustration as he dropped the second set to a tie-break.

Emotions are hard to control and Djokovic likes to describe his as being multi- coloured. But, he says, once they are understood, they can bring out the best in him.

"You go through a rainbow of emotions. Every possible colour of the rainbow, you go through it," the 31-year-old said.

"From the most positive to most negative. The doubtful moments, excitement - you go through everything. I think most athletes, especially those who are playing on the top level, go through that.

"But it's not possible to stay positive at all times. You go through the moments where you're frustrated ... but at the end of the day, it's something that makes you stronger, makes you understand yourself on various levels, and these are tools for self-improvement."

Djokovic had a tough beginning to the year, needing to recover from elbow surgery in January and slipping outside the world's top 10, now sitting as low as number 22.

On the comeback trail the six-time Australian Open winner was subject to early losses in Indian Wells, Miami and Barcelona.

Nonetheless, Djokovic said his recent rise in form at championship level is owed to those early defeats.

"You always learn more from losses than from wins," he said.

"Because when you lose a match, it puts you in a position, in a state of mind where you're just questioning, doubting.

"That's when you have to deal with these kind of emotions and understand how you can get better, how you can balance everything that is happening inside, so you can come out for the next challenge and learn from it and be better."

He wants to translate high pressure emotions into grand slam success as he continues to show promise in Paris.

"At times in my career ... when I would scream or throw a racquet, it would kind of wake me up and help me to free myself from that pressure that is building throughout the match," he said.

"You can't control emotions. You can observe them, you can try to master the ability to avoid getting too much into situations which compromise your focus and composure, but you can't control them.

"I don't know if anyone can do that. If someone can do that, please tell me so I can speak to them."

