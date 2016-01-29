Novak Djokovic parts with long time coaching team

Novak Djokovic has announced he is splitting up with his long time coach Marian Vajda and two other team members, saying he wants to find "the winning spark on the court again."

Novak Djokovic celebrates Source: Associated Press

Djokovic said on his website on Friday that he mutually agreed with his coach, fitness coach and physiotherapist to end their "successful and long term partnership" two weeks ago after the Monte Carlo Masters.

Djokovic lost his No. 1 ranking to Andy Murray after a slump in form following his French Open title last year.

Vajda started working with Djokovic 11 years ago in 2006.