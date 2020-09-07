Watch: Novak Djokovic sensationally kicked out of US Open after hitting line judge with ball

Top-seeded Novak Djokovic was defaulted from his fourth-round match at the US Open after he accidentally hit a line judge with a tennis ball.

It was a stunning end today to Djokovic’s bid for an 18th Grand Slam title and his 26-0 start to this season.

Djokovic had just lost a game to his opponent, Pablo Carreno Busta, to fall behind 6-5 in the first set.

Novak Djokovic. Source: Associated Press

As he walked to the sideline for the changeover, Djokovic smacked a ball behind him. The ball hit a female line judge, who dropped to her knees at the back of the court.