Novak Djokovic keeps Australian Open title defence on course

Novak Djokovic's Australian Open title defence remains firmly on track following a commanding second-round win over Tatsuma Ito.



Novak Djokovic. Source: Photosport

Seeking an unprecedented eighth Melbourne Park crown, Djokovic dismissed the Japanese challenger 6-1 6-4 6-2 in one hour and 35 minutes.



The world No.2 didn't face a single break point all match and converted five of his own.



"Credit to him for fighting until the end," Djokovic said.



"The second set was pretty close. Tough conditions out here today, very windy, so it's quite unpredictable where the ball is going to go.



"He was playing pretty aggressive and flat with not many unforced errors in the second set from the back of the court.



"I just managed to find my way, I think, serve well from my side a lot today to get out of trouble."



The Serb will go up against another Japanese player in the third round after Yoshihito Nishioka upset British 30th seed Dan Evans 6-4 6-3 6-4.



"I'm playing all the Japanese players in the field," Djokovic said.



"I'm going to probably prepare myself for the next match very similar to this one today.



"Although Nishioka is a left-handed player still, you know, very quick. Probably one of the quickest players we have on the tour.

