 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Tennis


Novak Djokovic into French Open fourth round with victory over Roberto Bautista Agut

share

Source:

Associated Press

Novak Djokovic advanced to the fourth round of the French Open by beating Roberto Bautista Agut 6-4, 6-7 (6), 7-6 (4), 6-2.

Novak Djokovic celebrates

Source: Associated Press

Djokovic won on his second match point with an easy smash at the net.

After losing a point during the tiebreaker in the second set, the 20th-seeded Djokovic angrily whacked his racket into the clay. He regained his composure and broke the 13th-seeded Bautista Agut's serve early in the fourth set to take control.

Djokovic improved to 7-1 against Bautista Agut. He will next play another Spanish player, Fernando Verdasco.

Djokovic won the last of his 12 Grand Slam titles at Roland Garros two years ago.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:15
1
Some fancy hands and a dash of speed saw the Highlanders home in their 30-14 win.

Watch: Waisake Naholo leaves Hurricanes defence in his wake with untouchable pace to score

00:15
2
Aaron Smith's decision to take a quick tap led Tevita Li to score in a wild finish to the first half.

As it happened: Highlanders stun Hurricanes with superb second-half performance to claim convincing win in Dunedin

00:15
3
Ava Seumanufagai had to make an embarrassing 100 metre trudge in his side's 22-14 loss last night.

Watch: New Zealander has absolute shocker for Sharks, runs to wrong end of the field during NRL game

00:30
4
The All Blacks star whose father is Samoan also cooked his daughters a special Samoan meal, “chop suey.”

Watch: ‘Siva, siva - chehooo!’ - Sonny Bill Williams cheers on his daughters to dance in cute celebration of Samoan language week


02:24
5
Mark Lucas spent 35 years in the sport, but in the end he walked away.

Exclusive: More people coming forward to speak out against Cycling NZ's handling of departed coach Anthony Peden

Five hospitalised after early morning crashes in Auckland and Hamilton

Four people are in a serious condition after the accidents.

01:42
That’s according to the latest 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll.

I NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll: Almost a third of Kiwis think Winston Peters will do a good job as Acting Prime Minister

"It's no big deal. We're there to take care of business, that's what the country expects me to do and I will," Mr Peters said.

Otara resident Wayne Joseph.

South Aucklanders fear effects of fuel tax - 'Most of us are not high-income earners'

Mayor Phil Goff says the consequences would be "inconceivable" if it was not introduced.

04:08
The sport’s governing body already confirmed to 1 NEWS that it’s looking into a raft of allegations.

Exclusive: Former Cycling NZ coach Anthony Peden had access to deeply personal and damning confidential athlete interviews with High Performance Sport NZ

Some of the topics discussed in the interviews included no consequences for "s*** behaviour", "a real lack of holding people accountable".

00:42
He was arrested at on arrival from Auckland faces drug and firearms charges.

Watch: Handcuffed Australian bikie gang member lashes out at police at Sydney airport

Two brothers are due to face a Sydney court following a massive seizure of $A2.75 million in cash, 13 firearms and illicit drugs


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 