Novak Djokovic into French Open fourth round with victory over Roberto Bautista Agut

Associated Press
Novak Djokovic advanced to the fourth round of the French Open by beating Roberto Bautista Agut 6-4, 6-7 (6), 7-6 (4), 6-2.
Novak Djokovic celebrates
Djokovic won on his second match point with an easy smash at the net.
After losing a point during the tiebreaker in the second set, the 20th-seeded Djokovic angrily whacked his racket into the clay. He regained his composure and broke the 13th-seeded Bautista Agut's serve early in the fourth set to take control.
Djokovic improved to 7-1 against Bautista Agut. He will next play another Spanish player, Fernando Verdasco.
Djokovic won the last of his 12 Grand Slam titles at Roland Garros two years ago.
