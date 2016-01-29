Novak Djokovic into French Open fourth round with victory over Roberto Bautista Agut

Novak Djokovic advanced to the fourth round of the French Open by beating Roberto Bautista Agut 6-4, 6-7 (6), 7-6 (4), 6-2.

Novak Djokovic celebrates Source: Associated Press

Djokovic won on his second match point with an easy smash at the net.

After losing a point during the tiebreaker in the second set, the 20th-seeded Djokovic angrily whacked his racket into the clay. He regained his composure and broke the 13th-seeded Bautista Agut's serve early in the fourth set to take control.

Djokovic improved to 7-1 against Bautista Agut. He will next play another Spanish player, Fernando Verdasco.