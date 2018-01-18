Novak Djokovic into Australian Open third round after win over Gael Monfils

Six-time champion Novak Djokovic is through to the third round of the Australian Open after outlasting French opponent Gail Monfils in sweltering conditions at Melbourne Park.



Djokovic looked far from his best in the 39-degree heat but was still too good for the enigmatic world No.39, maintaining his perfect record against Monfils with a 4-6 6-3 6-1 6-3 victory.

