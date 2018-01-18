 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Tennis


Novak Djokovic into Australian Open third round after win over Gael Monfils

share

Source:

AAP

Six-time champion Novak Djokovic is through to the third round of the Australian Open after outlasting French opponent Gail Monfils in sweltering conditions at Melbourne Park.

The six-time champion took four sets to defeat the Frenchman.
Source: SKY

Djokovic looked far from his best in the 39-degree heat but was still too good for the enigmatic world No.39, maintaining his perfect record against Monfils with a 4-6 6-3 6-1 6-3 victory.

Djokovic will play Spanish 21st seed Albert Ramos-Vinolas in the round of 32 at Melbourne Park.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
The Kiwi NBA star is often compared to the hit show's Khal Drogo.

'Everyone tells me I look like old mate' – Steven Adams has commentators laughing with Game of Thrones comparison

00:23
2
The Kiwi star had his third straight double-double in the 114-90 win.

Steven Adams slams ridiculous one-hand dunk as OKC crush Lakers

00:33
3
The Black Caps opener was in good spirits about his personal milestone drought.

'Far out!' Martin Guptill left flabbergasted when asked about lack of centuries for Black Caps


00:38
4
Trent Boult of the Black Caps celebrates a wicket during Second ODI Cricket match, Blackcaps V West Indies, Hagley Oval, Christchurch, Christchurch, New Zealand, 23rd December 2017.Copyright photo: John Davidson / www.photosport.nz

Trent Boult included in ICC's ODI Team of the Year

00:30
5
The six-time champion took four sets to defeat the Frenchman.

Novak Djokovic into Australian Open third round after win over Gael Monfils

02:24
It comes in the wake of the Kaikoura earthquake and the Port Hills fire.

New agency could control national emergencies after Civil Defence criticised

A new report recommends change following mistakes made during the Kaikoura earthquake and Port Hills fire.


00:27
They're against council bylaws but the slabs proved useful in Lower Hutt today.

Car crashes into concrete blocks outside home just weeks after the barricade put in place

While the DIY safety measure is against Hutt City Council bylaws, it proved helpful in shielding the Ansell's house.

02:28
The blaze took hold behind the Central Otago resort town at the start of this month.

Exclusive: Cause of massive Wanaka scrub fire that consumed 200 hectares of hill country finally revealed

It comes after a two week long investigation by Fire and Emergency New Zealand.

02:07
Cash-strapped residents of the Hawke's Bay town are keen to take up the volunteer dentists' services.

The cost of dental care in New Zealand: Jim Anderton's 'unfinished project'

Free oral care, wider fluoridation, and introducing subsidies are just some proposals from across the political spectrum.

02:14
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Severe thunderstorm warning lifted for Canterbury area

The MetService had said the thunderstorms bore the risk of producing tornadoes before the warning was lifted.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 