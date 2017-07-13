Novak Djokovic forced to retire from Wimbledon match with right arm injury

Source:Associated Press
Three-time Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic stopped playing during his Wimbledon quarter-final today because of a right arm injury while trailing 2010 runner-up Tomas Berdych of the Czech Republic 7-6 (2), 2-0.
After dropping the opening set, Djokovic took a medical timeout while a trainer massaged his arm.
A day earlier, during his fourth-round match, Djokovic had his right shoulder worked on by a trainer.
Seven-time champion Roger Federer moved into his 12th semi-final at the All England Club with a straightforward 6-4, 6-2, 7-6 (4) victory over 2016 runner-up Milos Raonic.
That left Federer as the only member of the sport's so-called Big four still standing: In addition to the exits for Andy Murray and Djokovic, Rafael Nadal lost in the fourth round.
That quartet has combined to win each of the past 14 Wimbledon titles.
