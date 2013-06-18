 

Novak Djokovic dumped out of French Open by Italian world number 72

Novak Djokovic has lost in the French Open quarterfinals.

Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, falls to the court while trying to return a shot to Roger Federer, of Switzerland, during the men's championship match of the U.S. Open tennis tournament, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2015, in New York. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Novak Djokovic

The 2016 champion was beaten 6-3, 7-6 (4), 1-6, 7-6 (11) by Italian player Marco Cecchinato after a battle that lasted nearly 3 ½ hours on Court Suzanne Lenglen and produced several scintillating rallies.

Djokovic saved three match points in the fourth-set tiebreaker before his 72nd-ranked rival converted his fourth with a backhand return winner.

Cecchinato became the lowest-ranked semifinalist at Roland Garros since No. 100 Andrei Medvedev advanced to the last four back in 1999.

