Novak Djokovic dumped out of French Open by Italian world number 72

Novak Djokovic has lost in the French Open quarterfinals.

Novak Djokovic Source: Associated Press

The 2016 champion was beaten 6-3, 7-6 (4), 1-6, 7-6 (11) by Italian player Marco Cecchinato after a battle that lasted nearly 3 ½ hours on Court Suzanne Lenglen and produced several scintillating rallies.

Djokovic saved three match points in the fourth-set tiebreaker before his 72nd-ranked rival converted his fourth with a backhand return winner.