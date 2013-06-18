Novak Djokovic dumped out of French Open by Italian world number 72

Source:Associated Press
Novak Djokovic has lost in the French Open quarterfinals.
The 2016 champion was beaten 6-3, 7-6 (4), 1-6, 7-6 (11) by Italian player Marco Cecchinato after a battle that lasted nearly 3 ½ hours on Court Suzanne Lenglen and produced several scintillating rallies.
Djokovic saved three match points in the fourth-set tiebreaker before his 72nd-ranked rival converted his fourth with a backhand return winner.
Cecchinato became the lowest-ranked semifinalist at Roland Garros since No. 100 Andrei Medvedev advanced to the last four back in 1999.
